WWE Sells Out Madison Square Garden For Tomorrow Night’s RAW

PWInsider reports that WWE sold out Madison Square Garden, the site of tomorrow night’s Monday Night RAW. The sell out happened several days ago. The only tickets available are those on the secondary market.

WWE had signs up backstage at Friday’s Smackdown taping informing talent and staff that RAW was sod out and there no complimentary tickets left for friends and family. While there are usually some tickets held back until the day of the show, after production is finalized, WWE considers this an official advance sellout. The lineup includes:

* Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Riddle & The Street Profits

* The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

* Rey Mysterio 20th anniversary celebration

* Logan Paul Hosts ImPaulsive TV with The Miz