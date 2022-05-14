WWE Sends Out List Of Wrestlers Approved To Get Haircuts

Fightful Select reports that during the WWE TV tapings this weekend, WWE sent a list of male talent that were approved to get haircuts. The list eventually got to former talent, which is how it leaked online. Theory was not included for whatever reason, and he usually gets unique designs nearly every week. There’s no word on if there are any limitations for female talent. This list does not mean wrestlers can’t get haircuts in general.

RAW: AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes, Damien Priest, Dolph Ziggler, Edge, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Miz, Randy Orton, Riddle, Seth Rollins

Smackdown: Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss, Paul Heyman, Ricochet, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Xavier Woods.