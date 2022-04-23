wrestling / News
WWE Sends Out New Survey About NFTs, A Ranking System and More
April 23, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE sent a survey to fans this week asking about several different topics, including things they’d be interested in seeing.
* One question asked about how often the fan watches RAW, Smackdown and NXT 2.0.
* Another asked how often the fan attends live events and watches Premium events.
* WWE also asked if fans were interested in NFTs, a wrestler ranking system and ‘real behind-the-scenes workings at WWE.’
* Finally, fans were asked about which social media platforms they follow WWE on.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Booking Caters To Dirt Sheets
- Scott Steiner Says He’s Let Go His Negative Feelings About WWE
- Steve Austin Says He and WWF Almost Had A Beer Sponsorship During Attitude Era
- Booker T On Rumors Of Alexa Bliss Being Frustrated With WWE Creative, How He Adjusted To Smaller Role In WCW