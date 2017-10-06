WWE Sends Out Survey Asking For Feedback on the Roster

– WWE has sent out a new survey, asking for fan feedback about their familiarity with the wrestlers, how they would rate their fan connection, mic skills, wrestling skills, entertaining entrance and convincing character. Here are the details, courtesy of JJ and PWinsider.com…

Those named are:

Sasha Banks, Jack Gallagher, Curt Hawkins, Chris Jericho, Dana Brooke, Drew McIntyre, Authors of Pain, Andrade ‘Cien’ Albas, Shelton Benjamin, Enzo Amore, Nic Jax, Charlotte Flair, Las Sullivan, Lince Dorado, Luke Harper, Hideo Itami, Billie Kay, Liv Morgan, Sawyer Fulton, Akira Tozawa, Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, Tony Nese, Stephanie McMahon, Steve Cutler, Sheamus, Zack Ryder, The Revival, Street Profits, Johnny Gargano, Ariya Davari, Heath Slater, Kalisto, Curtis Axel, Breezango, Tamina, Summer Rae, Rusev, Kane, Shane McMahon, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor and SAnitY (Wolfe and Dain).

It had one or two others at the stars from NXT which I think were filtered out (haven’t watched in a while so I selected “do not recognise” on the familiarity scale).

After the meet and greet answers (who wouldn’t want to pay $150 to meet Curtis Axel?!) it asked how interested in WWE and NXT you are (as two separate entities), how often you watch Raw, Smackdown, NXT and Total Divas/Bellas and how you watch content, followed by use of social media and accessing WWE news (only mentioning WWE platforms such as the app, WWE.com, etc.).

They also asked how much money you have spent on WWE merchandise in the last year (between less than $50 to $200+) and when you last attended various WWE events (NXT, PPV, Live event, TV taping or Axxess/Meet and greet) before ending on age/location, household income.