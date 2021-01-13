WWE Senior Producer Gives Update On WWE Network Projects, Including Beth Phoenix Documentary

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Senior Producer Steve Conoscenti gave an update on upcoming WWE Network projects, including a Beth Phoenix documentary for the WWE Icons series. Here are highlights:

On shooting footage in hometowns of documentary subjects: “We’re doing a series on WWE Network, called WWE Icons, it’s the story of them as people not just as a wrestler. So we’re here in Elmira to capture the essence of Beth Phoenix’s upbringing, she’s done so much in Elmira, she was an athlete in the school, she talks about how she loved growing up here. It was important for us to show instead of just say.”

On his approach to the documentaries: “In our business, things aren’t always what they seem on TV. When someone talks about what they want to be when the grow up, it’s extremely important to see it so that you can connect more with it, someone sees something like that, Beth Phoenix came from here – she can do it and I can to. So I think what you’ll see is a lot of her home life, raising two kids amid a pandemic, her husband, Edge, made a comeback and then got hurt. Her juggling everything and then her time as a commentator on NXT. So we did a bunch at her house, the craziness of her daily life is. Even before WWE, we’ve got plenty of stuff on the independent days. [We] hear from her wrestling coaches, hearing from her coaches. It’s a lot of Beth that maybe you didn’t know of her other than her throwing people around in the ring.”

On upcoming content: “In terms of new series’ that are coming out there. The series like WWE 24, The Icon Series, Ruthless Aggression Season 2…that’s coming soon. So I think a lot more coming from the brands you already know and more brands will keep popping up.”