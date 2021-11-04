wrestling / News
WWE Senior VP of Creative Services Exits, Reportedly Shocks Many In Company
The Senior Vice President of Creative Services in WWE has reportedly exited the company, which has been a shock to many in the company. PWInsider reports that Stan Stanski departed the company today. He had been with the company nearly 15 years.
According to the site, the departure was a shocker within the company with one person describing it as “the ultimate proof no one is safe” and “yet another reminder this isn’t the same company it was a year ago.” WWE is set to report their Q3 financial results tomorrow.
Stanski described his position on his LinkedIn as follows:
“Responsible for defining and managing the overall creative look of WWE across all platforms including but not limited to: the graphic identity and branding; photography; on and off air affiliate marketing of pay-per-view events; consumer and trade advertising; consumer products; sponsorship and retail promotions; live event and tour promotion; fan events; talent brand development; corporate communication; and WWE Studios.”
