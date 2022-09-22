WWE Senior VP Details The Company’s Recruitment and Evaluation Process

WWE Senior Vice President James Kimball recently shared some details on the company’s process of recruitment and evaluation for new talent. Kimball, who is the SVP of Talent Operations and Strategy, spoke with WrestleRant for a new interview. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the recruitment processes in WWE: “It literally is six-month intervals, two-year mark, you’re up or out. Obviously, there’s constant evaluation down the Performance Center in Orlando. Coaching staff, our staff, on-site, all the time constantly evaluating, but formal, deliberate evaluations occur in six-month periods. At that time, and again these all kind of flow in and around the same kind of entry points, we’ll do a tryout and then we’ll do a set of releases.”

On when they changed up their strategies for developmental recruitment and the like: “I would say that it was incorporated around the same time that this entire new strategy was put in place about a year ago. That all kind of dovetails with our NIL program, heavy emphasis on collegiate athletics, heavy emphasis on putting a real system in place that replenishes and drives itself to where we already know where we’re going six months, 12 months from now already.”