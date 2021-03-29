WWE Set Designer Says Fans Will Love What They See At Wrestlemania

In an interview with Metro, WWE set designer Jason Robinson spoke about the production of the stage for Wrestlemania 37, noting that fans will “love what they see.” Here are highlights:

On his inspiration: “Star Wars was a big influence for me, the unique shapes and the bright lights and the colors. I wanted my lighting to look like that. One of my favorite color schemes that I use was inspired by Empire Strikes Back, the deep blues, purples and orange backgrounds during the lightsaber duel between Luke and Darth. That’s one of my favorite color combinations. I bet we get fans looking out for the color combination in WWE now that they know! Even now, sci-fi is an influence. ‘The curves on the SmackDown! set that create the forced perspective were inspired by a sci-fi spaceship drawing found during some creative research.”

On his favorite set being Wrestlemania 29: “The Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, and the Empire State Building. When we first walked into MetLife Stadium I said, ‘I’ve got a great idea. Let’s put the Brooklyn Bridge right here’. I think everybody went, ‘you’re nuts.’ And then we did the design, everybody saw it and went, ‘That’s it. You’ve got it.'”

On the set at Wrestlemania: A lot of sports fans around the world have just seen the stadium. So they know what it looks like. ‘Now it’s our turn. We’re going in there to do something different. I don’t think it matters whether fans are seeing it again after the Super Bowl or for the first time with WWE, they are going to love what they see.”