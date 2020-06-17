UPDATED: WWE Set For Long Taping Day, Production Delayed Due To Rewrites And Superstars Waiting For COVID-19 Results

UPDATE: WWE’s long taping day is set to be even longer, as PWInsider reports that the company missed its start time by around 40 minutes, and as of this writing there is no word on if tapings have started. According to the report, there are still wrestlers and staff outside of the Performance Center waiting for their COVID-19 test results. They will not be allowed inside until they are cleared.

The mood is said to be one of frustration, as talent wants to get through the day but haven’t even had the chance to start yet.

Meanwhile, SportsKeeda reports that there have been multiple rewrites for the shows as some employees had to wait as long as three hours to be tested.

I’ve been told that, yesterday, some WWE employees had to wait for up to three hours to undergo COVID-19 testing. I’ve also been told that there have since been “multiple rewrites” for this week’s programming. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 17, 2020

Original: PWInsider reports that WWE is set to have a very long day of taping today, which began at 11 AM ET and is expected to continue through tonight. WWE is not only taping tonight’s episode of NXT, but every episode of WWE programming for next week.

This includes next week’s RAW, RAW Talk, Main Event, Smackdown and NXT, as well as two episodes of 205 Live for this and next week. They will tape RAW, Smackdown, RAW Talk, Main Event and 205 Live during the day at the Performance Center, before going to Full Sail Live to tape the two episodes of NXT. NXT may broadcast live on USA tonight but it’s unknown for sure.

The report notes that this could be the longest WWE TV taping ever in company history. WWE will next tape shows from June 29 to July 1, then July 13-15, then Extreme Rules live at the Performance Center on July 19.

The reason for the long taping is because yesterday’s taping was cancelled after a Performance Center trainee tested positive for COVID-19.