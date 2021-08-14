wrestling / News
WWE Set to Make Big Announcement at Tonight’s Supershow in Charlotte
– As previously reported, a WWE Supershow schedule is set for later tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones announced yesterday (Aug. 13) that she will be cohosting the pre-show for the event for FOX 46 in Charlotte with Raw broadcaster Byron Saxton. She’s also promising a “big announcement for the city of Charlotte” for tonight.
Kaci Jones tweeted, “Happy Friday! Exciting weekend ahead. I’m cohosting the @WWE Supershow pre-show for @FOX46News with @ByronSaxton tomorrow at the Spectrum Center. WE HAVE A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE QUEEN CITY!”
John Cena is also scheduled to appear at tonight’s WWE event, per the preview below:
Happy Friday! Exciting weekend ahead. I’m cohosting the @WWE Supershow pre-show for @FOX46News with @ByronSaxton tomorrow at the Spectrum Center. WE HAVE A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE QUEEN CITY! https://t.co/RdwPMnrtrZ pic.twitter.com/gGGIZ41ZLT
— Kaci Jones (@KaciONTV) August 13, 2021
Make sure you are in the building THIS Saturday for @WWE: Supershow! Get your tickets now! 🎟
Visit https://t.co/Ui0WnzPD25 for ticket details. #SpectrumCenterCLT pic.twitter.com/e6VLB73gFb
— Spectrum Center (@spectrumcenter) August 12, 2021
