wrestling / News
WWE Set To Produce Belts Branded For SEC Schools
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
Sports Business Journal reports that WWE is set to produce championship belts branded for SEC schools. This comes after Bianca Belair held up a custom Tennessee belt on ESPN’s College Gameday.
WWE secured licenses to produce custom side plates with logos for all fourteen SEC teams for custom title belts. They will be available for purchase later in the fall before the conference championship games. WWE has given custom side plates to sports teams since 2013, after the Boston Red Sox won the World Series. Last year, they signed a deal to let fans order custom belts for every MLB team.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
- EC3 on Vince McMahon Deciding He Shouldn’t Speak After Seeing One of His Promos
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases