WWE Set To Produce Belts Branded For SEC Schools

Sports Business Journal reports that WWE is set to produce championship belts branded for SEC schools. This comes after Bianca Belair held up a custom Tennessee belt on ESPN’s College Gameday.

WWE secured licenses to produce custom side plates with logos for all fourteen SEC teams for custom title belts. They will be available for purchase later in the fall before the conference championship games. WWE has given custom side plates to sports teams since 2013, after the Boston Red Sox won the World Series. Last year, they signed a deal to let fans order custom belts for every MLB team.