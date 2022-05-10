WWE News: Seth Rollins Attacks Cody Rhodes on Raw, Edge Debuts New Haircut

– Seth Rollins isn’t done with Cody Rhodes, assaulting him on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Rollins, infuriated after he lost to Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash thanks to Rhodes holding the tights better than he did, came out and attacked Rhodes during his US Championship match with Theory. He slammed Rhodes’ head repeatedly into the announce table and then delivered a Stomp onto it:

– Edge has cleaned up his look as the leader of Judgment Day, debuting a new haircut on Raw. As you can see below, the Rated-R Superstar came out with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest sporting a shorter hairstyle: