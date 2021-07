– Seth Rollins got some revenge on Edge, assaulting him on this week’s Smackdown. Rollins attacked Edge as he came to the ring on tonight’s show, and you can see a clip below:

– WWE posted a clip of the six-man tag match from tonight’s show, which saw Cesaro, Big E, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode: