wrestling / News
WWE News: Rollins-Lynch Engagement Reactions, Chad Gable Comments On KOTR
August 23, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Now posted a new video looking at superstar reactions to news of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins getting engaged.
– Oliver Carter is set to make his WWE NXT UK debut on next Wednesday’s episode. Carter, real name Oliver Sauter, is a 24-year-old soccer standout from Switzerland.
– Chad Gable is not here for your short jokes.
Short jokes, insults, and “funny” signs?
This tournament is quickly becoming about a lot more for me than just winning matches.
Shelton, Tuesday night ends with you looking UP at me.
#KingOfTheRing#KingGable pic.twitter.com/ORZL67kUQ1
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) August 23, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WCW Trying to Curb Time Off Abuse By Lowering Injured Wrestler Pay After 30 Days
- Jim Ross Weighs in on NXT Moving to USA Network, AEW Competing With NXT, If Vince McMahon Will Be Involved
- Corey Graves On What It’s Like to Have Vince McMahon in Your Ear on Commentary, Recalls Being Yelled at While On Camera
- Backstage Update on The Undertaker Working 9/10 Smackdown in MSG, Status for Clash of Champions