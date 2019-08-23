wrestling / News

WWE News: Rollins-Lynch Engagement Reactions, Chad Gable Comments On KOTR

August 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– WWE Now posted a new video looking at superstar reactions to news of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins getting engaged.

– Oliver Carter is set to make his WWE NXT UK debut on next Wednesday’s episode. Carter, real name Oliver Sauter, is a 24-year-old soccer standout from Switzerland.

– Chad Gable is not here for your short jokes.

