– PWInsider reports Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are in New York City today, so don’t expect them for tonight’s Smackdown taping.

– Drew McIntyre was not at last night’s Raw taping, so it does not appear he’s been cleared to return to the ring.

– Dr. Tom Prichard was backstage at Raw.

– It was noted on last night’s Raw that the Wild Card rule will be done after the Draft next month.

– WWE had Rusev drive from Nashville, where he lives, to prevent his return from leaking and then hid him until right before he was to come to the ring.

– The season finale for USA Network’s Straight Up Steve Austin will air tonight following Smackdown, featuring, “Steve heads south to NASCAR country for an unforgettable day at former race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr’s ranch.”