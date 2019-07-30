– WWE gave the following update concerning Seth Rollins after Brock Lesnar’s beatdown on Raw.

WWE Digital reached out to Seth Rollins for an update on his medical condition but he has requested WWE not release any information regarding his medical condition following Monday night’s attack from Brock Lesnar.

– Triple H took to social media to congratulate The Big Show on his upcoming Netflix series.

A massive opportunity for @WWE and @WWETheBigShow in our continued partnership with @Netflix. A “big” congrats to Show, one of our most storied and tenured Superstars. https://t.co/0ciGlbs0bQ — Triple H (@TripleH) July 30, 2019

– WWE released the top 10 moments from last night’s Raw.