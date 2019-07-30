wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Update, Raw Top 10, Triple H Congratulates Big Show
July 30, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE gave the following update concerning Seth Rollins after Brock Lesnar’s beatdown on Raw.
WWE Digital reached out to Seth Rollins for an update on his medical condition but he has requested WWE not release any information regarding his medical condition following Monday night’s attack from Brock Lesnar.
– Triple H took to social media to congratulate The Big Show on his upcoming Netflix series.
A massive opportunity for @WWE and @WWETheBigShow in our continued partnership with @Netflix. A “big” congrats to Show, one of our most storied and tenured Superstars. https://t.co/0ciGlbs0bQ
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 30, 2019
– WWE released the top 10 moments from last night’s Raw.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Meeting The Steiners For the First Time, Walking In on Them Tormenting a Referee
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW Buying Ad Time on WWE Programming, Going Head to Head With a WWE PPV
- Jim Ross on Rumors of WCW Losing Money Every Day in 1989, If He Was Concerned About the Company Going Out of Business
- Bruce Prichard On Getting Mobbed By Fans While Trying To Film An Interview With Hulk Hogan In The 80s