WWE News: Seth Rollins Update, Raw Top 10, Triple H Congratulates Big Show

July 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Seth Rollins Raw 6-3-19

– WWE gave the following update concerning Seth Rollins after Brock Lesnar’s beatdown on Raw.

WWE Digital reached out to Seth Rollins for an update on his medical condition but he has requested WWE not release any information regarding his medical condition following Monday night’s attack from Brock Lesnar.

– Triple H took to social media to congratulate The Big Show on his upcoming Netflix series.

– WWE released the top 10 moments from last night’s Raw.

