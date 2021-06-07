wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Playlist Looks at Lashley’s Rookie Year
– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas features a painting of a suited-up Seth Rollins. You can see the video below, with Rob Schamberger painting the Smackdown Savior:
– There is also a new episode of WWE Playlist which looks at Bobby Lashley’s rookie year in WWE:
