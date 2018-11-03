WWE News: Seth Rollins Responds to Fan Who Attended Crown Jewel, Top 10 Greatest Hulk Hogan Moments, and Mixed Match Challenge Week 7 Highlights

– One fan was incredibly happy to be a part of the crowd at yesterday’s WWE event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Seth Rollins responded to a fan sharing a video clip from yesterday’s Crown Jewel event, where the fan goes crazy for Rollins’ entrance and gets to chant “Burn it down!” You can see the response Rollins wrote to the fan on Twitter below.

Rollins wrote in response to the fan, “For anyone who wonders why we do what we do…here ya go. The vista of life is so vast that there’s always a different perspective to be had. See the world through different eyes.”

– Following WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan returning to the WWE at Crown Jewel yesterday, WWE released a new Top 10 video showcasing the Top 10 Hulk Hogan Moments. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.

– WWE released some more highlights from Week 7 of Mixed Match Challenge Season 2. You can check out some highlights from the latest set of match-ups below: