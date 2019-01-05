wrestling / News
Top WWE Instagram Photos for the Week Include Seth Rollins and Mandy Rose
– WWE released its top 25 Instagram photos for WWE Superstars for this week. This week’s list includes Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, Lana, and Carmella. You can check out some of those photos below.
This year was my favorite year in professional wrestling because it was the most intentional of my career. _____ At the start of 2018, there wasn’t a lot of buzz around me and some people were wondering (including me) if maybe my best years were behind me. _____ With the support of my friends, my fans, and my @wwe family I was able to capitalize on opportunities given and transform that doubt into momentum. _____ I hit a stride so smooth that my confidence shot through the stratosphere. I began to flourish in the roles of general and leader. I was able to travel the world, make new friends, share the ring with some of the most talented humans on the planet, and learn a little about a lot I didn’t know before. _____ I don’t know what 2019 is gonna look like, but I am forever grateful that I am able to experience the life I’ve been given. Thank you to everyone out there that played any part in making my 2018 what it was. It’s never too late to turn it all around.