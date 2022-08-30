WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley

– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even bbattle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:

Hanging out in the parking garage before doors opened for #WWEPittsburgh and saw this happen w/ @WWERollins & @SuperKingofBros . Notice no @WWE cameras. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pKnW4srZC1 — Chip Dominick (@chipdominick) August 29, 2022

– Dominik Mysterio seems to be conflicted in the feud pitting his father & Edge against the Judgment Day. The two sides are set to do battle at Clash in the Castle but Dominik still doesn’t trust Edge, and during tonight’s show Dominik had the opportunity to hit Rhea Ripley with a kendo stick but didn’t. He will be in Edge and Mysterio’s corner against Judgement Day at Saturday’s PPV.