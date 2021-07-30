WWE News: Seth Rollins Says He Misses Brock Lesnar, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Clip

– Seth Rollins has had a couple of clashes with Brock Lesnar, and he says he misses having his former rival around. Rollins retweeted a clip from the WWE Twitter account which showed Lesnar F5’ing him onto a stretcher backstage two years ago today. This was part of their rivalry ahead of Rollins’ Summerslam 2019 win over Lesnar, which followed up on his win over Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

Rollins wrote in the retweet, “I miss Brock.”

– A&E posted a clip from WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures featuring Jerry Lawler tracking down the boots he wore for his match with Andy Kaufman and Jimmy Hart. You can see the clip below, described as follows: