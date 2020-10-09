wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Predicts Tonight’s NFL Game, Stock Down

October 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins SummerSlam

Seth Rollins is making a prediction for tonight’s NFL game in a new video. Rollins was NBC Sports’ Celebrity Picker for tonight’s game between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rollins picked the Bears 28-24:

– WWE’s stock closed at $39.85 on Thursday, down $0.23 (0.57%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.45% on the day.

Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

