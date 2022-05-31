wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins References Cody Rhodes Smashing ‘The Throne’ On Raw, Maryse Returning Next Week

May 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins laid out an AEW reference in Cody Rhodes’ direction on this week’s WWE Raw, talking about Rhodes’ famous “throne smashing” moment. Monday night’s episode saw Rollins and Rhodes go face to face and during the back and forth, Rollins made reference to Cody leaving and trying “to tear down” what Rollins built in WWE, saying Rhodes only came back when it “didn’t work.” He also mentioned Rhodes famously smashing a throne at Double or Nothing in 2019, saying, “You don’t get to take a sledgehammer to the throne and then come back and try to take that throne from me.”

The segment ended with a brawl between the two. You can see a clip and pic below.

– WWE announced on Raw that Maryse will be returning next week to Raw, to see her help promote the season three premiere of Miz & Mrs.:

