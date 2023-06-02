wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Reveals Schedule For June, Behind The Scenes Of Night Of Champions
June 2, 2023
– Seth Rollins has announced which WWE dates he’ll be appearing on for the coming month. The new World Heavyweight Champion posted to Twitter to note that he will be at the majority of WWE’s live events this month, including every Raw taping and next week’s episode of Smackdown:
June 2023
White Plains 6/3
Manchester 6/4
Hartford 6/5
Des Moines 6/9
Wichita 6/12
Cincinnati 6/17
Charleston 6/18
Cleveland 6/19
Savannah 6/26
Liverpool 6/28
Sheffield 6/29
Newcastle 6/30
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 2, 2023
– WWE posted a new video to Twitter going behind the scenes of Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. You can see the video below:
Take an exclusive behind the scenes look at #WWENOC in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/Guq0qmKu11
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2023
