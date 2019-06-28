wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Thanks Nakamura, Stephanie McMahon Makes “Most Influential” List, More

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE Raw Seth Rollins

– Seth Rollins took to social media to thank Shinsuke Nakamura for the match in Tokyo earlier this morning. You can find full results from WWE in Tokyo by clicking here.

– Stephanie McMahon was ranked #13 on the Forbes and Sprinklr’s list of the world’s 50 most influential Chief Marketing Officers in 2019.

– Highlights from this week’s NXT UK Title bout between WALTER and Travis Banks

