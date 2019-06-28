WWE News: Seth Rollins Thanks Nakamura, Stephanie McMahon Makes “Most Influential” List, More

– Seth Rollins took to social media to thank Shinsuke Nakamura for the match in Tokyo earlier this morning. You can find full results from WWE in Tokyo by clicking here.

Pro wrestling is so f’n cool. Thank you @ShinsukeN. Thank you #WWETokyo. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 28, 2019

– Stephanie McMahon was ranked #13 on the Forbes and Sprinklr’s list of the world’s 50 most influential Chief Marketing Officers in 2019.

Thank you Mike @Sprinklr! I am beyond thrilled and honored to be included in such a prestigious list of people I admire and respect! #InfluentialCMOs https://t.co/ily99X1TFL — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 23, 2019

– Highlights from this week’s NXT UK Title bout between WALTER and Travis Banks