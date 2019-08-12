WWE News: Seth Rollins Calls Summerslam Win Best in His Career, Note on Smackdown 20th Anniversary Show, Fan Poll on Favorite Summerslam Match

– Seth Rollins spoke with Cathy Kelley after his victory over Brock Lesnar at last night’s WWE Summerslam 2019 event. You can check out his post-match interview clip below.

Rollins called the win the “greatest victory” of his entire career. Speaking on the match, Rollins said the following on last night’s match:

“That took every single ounce of me. Like for months, just everything, physically, emotionally, spiritually if you’re into that thing. It just took every ounce of me to get that W, and that was the one I wanted. WrestleMania was what it was. Holding the title for a couple of months was what it was, but that’s the Brock Lesnar I wanted. That’s the competitor I wanted in the ring. I need to know how good I am, you know? I go out there every single night, and I tell the world how I good I am, but that’s the proof. And I can’t do that without him coming with that — all that, all that is Brock Lesnar. To me, that might be my greatest victory in the history of my career, greater than WrestleMania. And you know, this is it. This is everything I am. This is all I got.”

– Tickets are set to go on sale for the 20th anniversary show for Smackdown Live on Friday, August 16. The show is set for October 4 and will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

– WWE ran a fan poll on Twitter last night asking people what their favorite match was at Summerslam. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt currently leads the poll at 51 percent.