WWE Announces Seth Rollins vs. The Miz For This Week’s Raw
April 16, 2023 | Posted by
Seth Rollins will face off with The Miz on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced the match on Sunday for Monday night’s episode.
You can see the full announced card below for the show, which airs live on USA Network:
* Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
* Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
* Trish Stratus addresses her attack on Becky Lynch last week
* Brock Lesnar appears
BREAKING: @WWERollins will go one-on-one with @mikethemiz tomorrow night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/0xA6kVmSYF
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2023
