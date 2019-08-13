WWE Sets Another Match For 205 Live

– WWE has added another match to tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company revealed in the latest update to the preview for tonight’s show that Lince Dorado, Kalisto and Humberto Carrillo will face Daivari and The Singh Brothers on tonight’s how.

The announcement reads:

The Lucha House Party were originally scheduled to face Ariya Daivari and The Singh Brothers in six-man tag team action tonight on WWE 205 Live. However, following a mysterious attack on Gran Metalik that has rendered him unable to compete, General Manager Drake Maverick announced that Humberto Carrillo will take The King of the Ropes’ place against Daivari and The Singhs.

Carrillo – who found Metalik after the attack – was immediately blamed by Lince Dorado, creating more animosity in the already tense relationship between the two, but Carrillo and The Golden Lynx have to set aside their differences in order to defeat Daivari and The Singh Brothers tonight.