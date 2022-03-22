wrestling / News
WWE Sets Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns, More For Next Week’s WWE Raw
March 21, 2022
WWE has announced several appearances and more for next week’s episode of Raw ahead of WrestleMania 38. WWE announced on Monday’s Raw that the following matches and segments are set for the final Raw before WrestleMania:
* Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns go face to face
* Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz
* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
* Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Naomi, & Sasha Banks vs. Carmella, Queen Zelina, Natalya, & Shayna Baszler
The final #WWERaw before #WrestleMania next Monday is going to be MASSIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/GVf1OLuU6t
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2022
