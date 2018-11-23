WWE Sets Dates For 2019 Elimination Chamber, Fastlane

– WWE has reportedly set down the dates and locations for next year’s Elimination Chamber and Fastlane PPVs. While the details on neither PPV have been publicly announced, the WON reports that the company will hold Elimination Chamber on February 17th and Fastlane on March 10th. The shows will take place in Houston and Cleveland, respectively.

The shows are the pre-WrestleMania PPVs, with Fastlane’s date giving WWE four weeks of direct build between it and WrestleMania. The latter show takes place on April 7th in East Rutherford, New Jersey.