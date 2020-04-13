wrestling / News
WWE Sets First Match For This Week’s NXT
We have the first official match announcement for this week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced on Monday that Finn Balor will take on Fabian Aichner of Imperium on Wednesday’s episode, which will air live on USA Network from the WWE Performance Center.
Balor is currently in the midst of a feud with Imperium’s leader, NXT UK Champion WALTER. The announcement reads:
Finn Bálor battles Imperium’s Fabian Aichner this Wednesday on NXT
Finn Bálor put NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER on notice last week, telling The Ring General that his reign is on borrowed time.
In response, WALTER is sending one of his top men, Imperium’s Fabian Aichner, after The Prince this Wednesday on NXT. Will Aichner stomp Bálor out on behalf of The Ring General, or will The Prince prove that his message to Imperium’s leader has some truth behind it?
Find out on NXT, this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!
