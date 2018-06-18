Quantcast

 

WWE Sets Gauntlet Match For This Week’s Episode of Smackdown

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo Smackdown’s

– WWE has announced a Gauntlet Match for this week’s episode of Smackdown, with a shot at AJ Styles’ WWE Championship on the line. The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rusev, Daniel Bryan and Big E. will face off in the match and the winner will face Styles at Extreme Rules on July 15th.

A promo for the show is below:

