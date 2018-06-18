wrestling / News
WWE Sets Gauntlet Match For This Week’s Episode of Smackdown
June 18, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a Gauntlet Match for this week’s episode of Smackdown, with a shot at AJ Styles’ WWE Championship on the line. The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rusev, Daniel Bryan and Big E. will face off in the match and the winner will face Styles at Extreme Rules on July 15th.
A promo for the show is below:
Tomorrow night on #SDLive, a #GauntletMatch will determine who will face #WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg at #ExtremeRules! #RAW pic.twitter.com/AIWESTEfHl
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2018