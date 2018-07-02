WWE Sets Iron Man Match For Extreme Rules

– WWE has announced an Iron Man match for this month’s Extreme Rules PPV. The company announced on Monday that Dolph Ziggler will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins in a thirty-minute Iron Man match.

Ziggler defeated Rollins on the June 18th episode of Raw to win the championship. The updated card for the event is below, which takes place on July 15th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Rusev

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella vs. Asuka

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Iron Match Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins