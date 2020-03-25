wrestling / News
WWE Sets Ladder Match Qualifiers For This Week’s NXT
WWE has announced two Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match qualifying matches for this week’s episode of NXT. The company revealed on Tuesday afternoon that Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter and Aliyah vs. Xia Li are set for this week, with the winners going on to join Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Chelsea Green in the Ladder Match to determine the post-WrestleMania challenger to the NXT Women Title.
Already announced for this week’s episode are an appearance by Triple H to address the cancellation of NXT Takeover: Tampa and Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa answering to Triple H over their brawl tha left the WWE Performance Center in ruins.
.@CandiceLeRae battles @wwekayden and @XiaWWE squares off with @WWE_Aliyah as Qualifying Matches for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match continue TOMORROW on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/JntpeQltv7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2020
