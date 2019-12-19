wrestling / News

WWE Sets Lana and Bobby Lashley Wedding For Final Raw of 2019

December 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lana Bobby Lashley

– Lana and Bobby Lashley are set to tie the knot on the final Raw of the year. Lana and Lashley took to Twitter to announce the news that their wedding will take place on the December 30th episode of Raw, as you can see below.

WWE.com has also announced the news, with their preview reading:

It’ll be a short engagement for Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Following their surprise engagement on this week’s Raw, The All Mighty and his ravishing lady love decided via Twitter that they don’t want to wait until the New Year to tie the knot and will instead say their vows on the Dec. 30 Raw — WWE’s final show of 2019.

Consider this your save the date, your invitation and your early warning. Bobby Lashley and Lana are getting married, live Dec. 30 on USA Network. Tune in to Raw at 8/7 C, and bring the tissues.

