WWE Sets Main Event For NXT Takeover: Toronto II

– WWE has announced a main event for NXT Takeover: Toronto II, and it will be a Two of Three Falls match with additional stipulations. In a video posted to WWE’s YouTube page after this week’s NXT, the match was announced by William Regal. Regal said that each of them will announce a stipulation for a fall and that, if it needs to go to a third fall, Regal will choose the stip. All stipulations will be announced soon.

NXT Takeover: Toronto II takes place on August 10th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and airs live on WWE Network.