wrestling / News
WWE Sets Match For Next Week’s Raw
November 30, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a match to take place on next week’s episode of Raw. As you can see below, Ronda Rousey and Natalya will team up to take on Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka on Monday’s episode. Rousey is set to face Jax in a Raw Women’s Championship defense at TLC.
Raw takes place in Houston, Texas on Monday and airs live on USA Network.
THIS MONDAY, #RAW #WomensChampion @RondaRousey will team with @NatbyNature to take on the team of @NiaJaxWWE & @TaminaSnuka! https://t.co/SKCMLVCRP1 pic.twitter.com/mhpxeccsPv
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2018