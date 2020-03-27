WWE Sets Matches For This Week’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Thursday that Joaquin Wilde will face Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, while Tony Nese will take on Oney Lorcan.

The announcements for the matches are below:

Wilde looks for a major boost

Last week on WWE 205 Live, Joaquin Wilde had his hot streak put on ice by the hard-hitting Danny Burch, who used his technical wizardry and British Strong Style to force the Cosmic Superstar to submit.

Looking to rebound from the disappointing loss, Wilde faces the daunting challenge of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, a Superstar who has electrified WWE 205 Live and aspires to become NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Can Wilde gain a huge boost and take down “Swerve,” or is he just standing in Scott’s way?

205 Live original vs. NXT Cruiserweight battle

It’s no secret that there is no love lost between the WWE 205 Live originals and the NXT Cruiserweights. That animosity was on full display in the 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match two weeks ago. The NXT Cruiserweights emerged victorious, and there was some dissension amongst the WWE 205 Live originals, but the rivalry still runs deep.

During that match, the 205 Live captain Tony Nese was eliminated by Oney Lorcan, and The Premier Athlete aims to settle the score when he goes one-on-one with The Boston Brawler tomorrow night. Nese will certainly be out to prove that WWE 205 Live still belongs to the originals, and he’ll have to contend with Lorcan’s unhinged intensity.

Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, streaming tomorrow night at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.