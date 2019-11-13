WWE Sets Men’s Team Smackdown For Survivor Series, Updated Card

– WWE has announced the men’s Team Smackdown for Survivor Series. It was announced on WWE Backstage that the team will be Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Ali, Shorty G, and King Corbin.

TRhe updated card for the show is below. It takes place on November 24 and airs live on WWE Network from Rosemont, Illinois.

* WWE Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar

* Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley

* The Viking Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The New Day

* AJ Styles vs. Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke and 2 stars TBA) vs. Team Raw (5 stars TBA) vs. Team NXT (5 stars TBA)

* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Ali, Shorty G, and King Corbin) vs. Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre) vs. Team NXT (5 stars TBA)