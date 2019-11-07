WWE Sets Men’s WarGames Match for NXT Takeover: WarGames

– WWE has confirmed that a men’s WarGames match will take place on NXT Takeover: WarGames as well as the previously-announced women’s match. It was announced on this week’s show that the The Undisputed Era (Captain Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) will battle Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle and a mystery partner yet to be revealed.

The updated card for the show is:

* Men’s WarGames Match: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, One More TBA

* Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, One More TBA