WWE Sets Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Match For 24/7 Championship on Raw

– WWE is taking the 24/7 Championship into a mosh pit on Raw, and it could end up around Carmella or Renee Michelle’s waists. WWE posted a video with Kayla Braxton announcing that the title will be defended in a first-ever “Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team Match,” with R-Truth & Carmella taking on Drake Maverick and his wife, Michelle. The match will open tonight’s episode of Raw.

The preview reads:

Following the various twists and turns and title trades of the past few weeks (to say nothing of Maverick’s still-unconsummated marriage), it was only a matter of time before these two once again came to blows in an official capacity. But with their respective seconds on hand, it makes for an interesting wrinkle, as the title picture has waded into uncharted waters. If Carmella gets the pinfall, could she become champion? Will the night end with Renee Michelle lording the 24/7 Title over her husband’s head? It’s an unusual situation for an unusual championship, and it’s only going to get weirder from here.