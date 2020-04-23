wrestling / News
WWE Sets Network Milestone During WrestleMania 36 Weekend
– WWE released their 2020 Q1 WWE financials this afternoon, and revealed the following WrestleMania 36 related highlights, including a big one for the WWE Network…
* WWE set WrestleMania Week viewership records with more than 967 million video views across digital and social platforms4, representing a 20% increase from the prior year. A record 46 million hours of content was consumed during the week, an increase of 28% from the prior year
* WrestleMania(April 4 & 5, 2020) was the most social event in WWE history with more than 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, up 57% vs. last year’s WrestleMania
* WWE Network’s WrestleMania weekend subscriber additions (Friday-Sunday) were the highest in its history. Total subscribers reached 2.10 million on April 6, 2020, up 5% from the day after WrestleMania last year
