WWE Sets New Main Event For Mexico City Show, Cain Velasquez Added Back

WWE has announced that the main event of their upcoming Supershow at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico will be Universal Champion Bray Wyatt defending against Rey Mysterio in a steel cage match. Meanwhile, after previously getting pulled from the show, Cain Velasquez is back on the card. He is now teaming with Humberto Carrillo. The rest of the card will be revealed over the next eight days. Here’s the lineup so far:

*Universal Championship: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

*Cain Velasquez & Humberto Carrillo vs. The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)