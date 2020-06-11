UPDATED: Two Tag Team Title Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT

UPDATE: Next week’s episode of NXT will have not just one, but two tag team championship matches. In addition to the previously-announced NXT Tag Team Championship match between Imperium and Breezango, it was announced that Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox will get a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match next next.

Blackheart and Nox will face the winner of the Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross match, which takes place at Backlash.

ORIGINAL: The NXT Tag Team Championships are on the line on next week’s episode of NXT. Imperium will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships next week against Breezango, who earned their title shot on last week’s episode by returning to defeat the Undisputed Era and Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in a Triple Threat match.

NXT airs next Wednesday on USA Network. It will not be the only Tag Team Title match next Wednesday as next week’s Dynamite will will also feature a Tag Team Championships match.