WWE Sets NXT Women’s Title Match For Madison Square Garden Show

Two weeks before she defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley will defend the title at WWE’s Madison Square Garden show. The MSG website is advertising a title match between Ripley and Bianca Belair for the show, which takes place on Match 22nd from the venue.

The updated card for the MSG show is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

* Elimination Tag Team Match: Seth Rollins, Murphy, and The AOP vs. Kevin Owens, Viking Raiders, and Aleister Black

* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* The Street Profits & Ricochet vs. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

Also appearing: DX (Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac), Andrade, Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Bobby Lashley.