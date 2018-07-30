Quantcast

 

WWE Sets Ronda Rousey’s Raw In-Ring Debut For Next Week

July 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey Raw

– WWE has set the in-ring Raw debut of Ronda Rousey for next week. Kurt Angle announced on tonight’s episode that Rousey will face Alicia Fox next week in Jacksonville, Florida on Raw.

The episode airs next Monday, live on USA Network.

