WWE Sets Ronda Rousey’s Raw In-Ring Debut For Next Week
July 30, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has set the in-ring Raw debut of Ronda Rousey for next week. Kurt Angle announced on tonight’s episode that Rousey will face Alicia Fox next week in Jacksonville, Florida on Raw.
The episode airs next Monday, live on USA Network.
Per @RealKurtAngle, @RondaRousey will have her FIRST-EVER Monday Night #RAW match NEXT WEEK against @AliciaFoxy! pic.twitter.com/GATjyRo9CT
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2018