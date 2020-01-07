WWE Sets Rusev vs. Lashley & More For Next Week’s Raw

– WWE has announced several matches for next week’s Raw, including a bout between Rusev and Bobby Lashley. As you can see below, WWE has announced that Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy, Rusev vs. Lashley and a six-man “fist fight” of Seth Rollins and the AoP vs. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Big Show.

Also set is an appearance by Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.