wrestling / News
WWE Sets Rusev vs. Lashley & More For Next Week’s Raw
January 6, 2020
– WWE has announced several matches for next week’s Raw, including a bout between Rusev and Bobby Lashley. As you can see below, WWE has announced that Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy, Rusev vs. Lashley and a six-man “fist fight” of Seth Rollins and the AoP vs. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Big Show.
Also set is an appearance by Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.
🚨 #RAW HEATS UP NEXT WEEK 🚨
– @WWEAleister vs. @WWE_Murphy
– #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar & @HeymanHustle LIVE
– @RusevBUL vs. @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/w4oAkA32s5
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
