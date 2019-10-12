wrestling / News
WWE Sets Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch For Raw, #1 Draft Pick on the Line
October 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch will face each other once more with the night’s #1 draft pick on the line on Monday’s Raw. It was announced on Friday night’s episode of Smackdown that Banks and Lynch will face off, with the #1 draft pick for the evening on the line.
You can see the full list of the Smackdown draft picks here.
