WWE Sets Six-Pack Challenge, Eight Man Tag Match For SmackDown
– WWE is filling up its card for this week’s episode of Smackdown, including a Six-Pack Challenge for a future title shot. WWE announced on Thursday that Carmella, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose will face off in the match, with the winner getting the opportunity to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title.
In addition, Xavier Woods and Big E. of The New Day will team with Heavy Machinery against The Revival and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. This comes in advance of the massive Tag Team Turmoil match at WWE Crown Jewel on October 30th.
The updated card for Smackdown is as follows:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roman Reigns
* Six Pack Challenge: Carmella vs. Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose
* New Day & Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
