WWE Sets Tag Team Title Match & More For Next Week’s NXT
NXT is returning to Wednesday next week, and it’s doing so with an NXT Tag Team Championship match plus more. WWE announced during tonight’s episode that Breezango will defend their newly-won titles against former champions Imperium, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, in a rematch from a couple of weeks ago when Breezango won the titles from Imperium.
In addition, Damian Priest will defend the NXT North American Championship against Timothy Thatcher, while Io Shirai will face Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match.
NXT will return to Wednesday next week after two weeks on Tuesday due to the NHL Playoffs.
.@WWEFandango & @MmmGorgeous defend their #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles against @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE NEXT WEDNESDAY at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/wvluSnl1Cd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 9, 2020
